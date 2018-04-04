Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gemphire Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0672173207849 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GEMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:GEMP opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans acquired 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

