Genedrive (LON:GDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 263 million during the quarter. Genedrive had a negative return on equity of 141.44% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

Shares of GDR stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Genedrive has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.62).

Get Genedrive alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research note on Tuesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Genedrive (GDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/genedrive-gdr-releases-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About Genedrive

Genedrive Plc, formerly Epistem Holdings Plc, is a holding company engaged in molecular diagnostics business. The Company operates through segments, including Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomics Services and Diagnostics. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.