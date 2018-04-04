Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (LON:GENL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.95) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 142 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.86 ($1.88).

Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.34).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

