SunTrust Banks Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $55.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.84 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut their price target on shares of Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,781.60, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,463 shares in the company, valued at $41,748,482.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,749,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $72,779,000. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,011,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 230,165 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/generac-gnrc-price-target-raised-to-55-00-updated.html.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.