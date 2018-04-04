General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

