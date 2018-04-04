General Electric (GE) Stake Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

