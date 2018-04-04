Christopher A. Wilson Sells 6,361 Shares of General Finance Co. (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) General Counsel Christopher A. Wilson sold 6,361 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $45,990.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GFN opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.73, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.15. General Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.18%. analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

