Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genocea Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4369295881845 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 522,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,592. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.21. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

