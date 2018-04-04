Black Knight Inc (BKI) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 304.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Black Knight worth $39,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,071.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Black Knight from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Black Knight news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 7,000,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $340,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

