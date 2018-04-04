Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 209,343 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Tailored Brands worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,406,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $1,301,418.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,234.03, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRD. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 209,343 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/geode-capital-management-llc-buys-209343-shares-of-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

