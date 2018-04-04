Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ITT Inc. (ITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ITT worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,320.04, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

