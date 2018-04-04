George A. Lopez Sells 7,894 Shares of ICU Medical (ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.71, for a total transaction of $1,947,528.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,880,907.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,093. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,971.82, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $370.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 122,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

