GlassCoin (CRYPTO:GLS) Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. GlassCoin has a market capitalization of $253,796.00 and $525.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GlassCoin Profile

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,477,788 coins and its circulating supply is 2,846,054 coins. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

