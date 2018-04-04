Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price

Media coverage about Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glen Burnie Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.712095683559 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ GLBZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.05.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

