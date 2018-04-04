Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup currently has a GBX 410 ($5.76) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.76) to GBX 470 ($6.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 421.95 ($5.92).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 5.98 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347.82 ($4.88). 59,440,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

