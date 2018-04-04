Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 394,744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 949,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 373,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 310,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HPT stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $4,054.41, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $535.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.18 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

