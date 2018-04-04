Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $32.18 Million in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,364,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,176,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.63% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,854,000 after purchasing an additional 568,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FOE opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,952.55, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

