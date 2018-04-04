ARRIS Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of ARRIS Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.60% of ARRIS Group worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,385,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,423,000 after purchasing an additional 140,548 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,212,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,915,000 after purchasing an additional 245,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,030,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARRS. ValuEngine lowered ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ARRIS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised ARRIS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ARRIS Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other ARRIS Group news, EVP David Potts sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $116,219.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $34,295.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $241,440 and have sold 10,653 shares worth $279,237. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARRIS Group stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. ARRIS Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4,921.79, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. ARRIS Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ARRIS Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ARRIS Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

