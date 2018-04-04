Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.29 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,177.27, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.29 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-1-29-million-position-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-updated.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.