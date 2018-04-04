Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,128,000 after purchasing an additional 411,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,394,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 202,942 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $84,149,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 985,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of FBHS opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,679.41, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

