Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,310,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,876,000 after buying an additional 140,233 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,303,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,628,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tallgrass Energy GP from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 29,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,239. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,494.46, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy GP LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Tallgrass Energy GP’s payout ratio is 193.42%.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

