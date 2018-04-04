Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.97 Million Stake in Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of Houston Lighting & Power worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the third quarter valued at $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Houston Lighting & Power news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,179,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,363 shares of company stock worth $1,342,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,810.72, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Houston Lighting & Power has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $30.45.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houston Lighting & Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Houston Lighting & Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Houston Lighting & Power

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

