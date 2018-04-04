Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,397.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $23,397.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,971,142 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

