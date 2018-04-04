Global Partners (GLP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.7294383300182 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

GLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 17,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,544. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.66%. equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

