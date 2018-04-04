OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 17,862 Shares of Global X China Energy ETF (CHIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.10% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIE opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Global X China Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Global X China Energy ETF Profile

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

