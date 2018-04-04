Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th.

NYSEARCA:SDEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

