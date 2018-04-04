GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0086 (CRYPTO:BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $120,424.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.65 or 0.05601660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.09521490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.01745630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.02502540 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00200908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00625210 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076445 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,044,374 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

