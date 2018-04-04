Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,044,113 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 74,488,962 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,047,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 545,789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Globalstar by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Globalstar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Globalstar by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,031 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

