Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 18,315 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $8,573,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 265,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,245,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4,801.45, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

