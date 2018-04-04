Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.6497156913206 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.10, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.09 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 17.19%. equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

