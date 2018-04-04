Gold Pressed Latinum Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market capitalization of $50,526.00 and $278.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.03 or 0.04500930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00623338 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076527 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054685 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

