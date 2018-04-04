GOLD Reward Token (GRX) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

GOLD Reward Token (CURRENCY:GRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, GOLD Reward Token has traded down 55.6% against the dollar. One GOLD Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. GOLD Reward Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $658.00 worth of GOLD Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00700082 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00177559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033557 BTC.

GOLD Reward Token Profile

GOLD Reward Token’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. GOLD Reward Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for GOLD Reward Token is goldreward.io. GOLD Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @GoldReward_GRX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GOLD Reward Token Token Trading

GOLD Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy GOLD Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOLD Reward Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOLD Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

