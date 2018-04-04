GoldCoin Price Tops $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $19,547.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006795 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 40,929,088 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

