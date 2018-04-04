Goldman Sachs Reiterates “€485.00” Price Target for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €485.00 ($598.77) price target by Goldman Sachs in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS set a €415.00 ($512.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €457.00 ($564.20) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a €465.00 ($574.07) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €430.00 ($530.86) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €430.67 ($531.69).

Shares of KER stock opened at €381.90 ($471.48) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($515.31).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

