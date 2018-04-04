Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Quorum Health Corp (QHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Quorum Health worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QHC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quorum Health in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

QHC stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quorum Health Corp has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.75 million. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Quorum Health Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on QHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quorum Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quorum Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

