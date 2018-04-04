Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Rollins worth $44,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rollins by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hutchens Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,135.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.22. Rollins Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Rollins Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

