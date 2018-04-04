SPDR S&P International Dividend (DWX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P International Dividend worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 72,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 61,469 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of DWX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

