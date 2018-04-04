Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 151,391 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,391 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Heartland Express worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,502.12, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

