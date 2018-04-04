Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-17-35-million-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.