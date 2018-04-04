PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of PBF Logistics worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PBFX stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $773.07, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.81 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

WARNING: “PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-45-05-million-holdings-in-pbf-logistics-lp-pbfx-updated-updated.html.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.