Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 205,273 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of W. R. Berkley worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,252,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,827,000 after buying an additional 687,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,544,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,969,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 832.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 107,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,836.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 5.89%. equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 205,273 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/goldman-sachs-group-inc-lowers-stake-in-w-r-berkley-corp-wrb-updated-updated.html.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.