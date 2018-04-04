Goldman Sachs (GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Goldman Sachs stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs has a fifty-two week low of $209.62 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $96,825.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Goldman Sachs news, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $4,395,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 21,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.65, for a total transaction of $5,773,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,548 shares of company stock worth $22,064,172 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the third quarter valued at about $5,188,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

