Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDX1. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.50 ($6.79) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.05 ($9.93).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at €7.82 ($9.66) on Wednesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of €14.35 ($17.72).

WARNING: “Nordex (NDX1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/goldman-sachs-reiterates-5-00-price-target-for-nordex-ndx1-updated.html.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.