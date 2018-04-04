BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Conviction-Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 737 ($10.35) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.79) to GBX 550 ($7.72) in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.62) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 605 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($8.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($10.11) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 641.25 ($9.00).

BA opened at GBX 581.40 ($8.16) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 533.50 ($7.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.50 ($9.58).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

