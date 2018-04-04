Goldman Sachs Reaffirms “Conviction-Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Goldman Sachs restated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 520 ($7.30) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.76) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 430 ($6.04) to GBX 450 ($6.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.33) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.45 ($5.93).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 353.80 ($4.97) on Monday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

