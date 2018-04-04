Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VSVS has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 672.50 ($9.44).

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 562.50 ($7.90) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 643.50 ($9.03).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The business had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

