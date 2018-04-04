GoldMaxCoin (GMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.00

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded down 58.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GMX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.