GoldPieces (GP) Hits Market Capitalization of $68,706.00

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, GoldPieces has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. GoldPieces has a market cap of $68,706.00 and approximately $56,023.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldPieces coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.01 or 0.04446620 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001328 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012500 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007283 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012579 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldPieces

GP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net.

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPieces must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

