GoldUnionCoin Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GUC)

GoldUnionCoin (CURRENCY:GUC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GoldUnionCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoldUnionCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. GoldUnionCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldUnionCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

About GoldUnionCoin

GoldUnionCoin’s launch date was March 12th, 2017. GoldUnionCoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for GoldUnionCoin is www.goldunioncoin.org.

GoldUnionCoin Token Trading

GoldUnionCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy GoldUnionCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldUnionCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldUnionCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

