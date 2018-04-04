Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Securities raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,072.95, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 58.64%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.51%.

In related news, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 15,468 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $279,816.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 19,674 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $356,099.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,102 shares of company stock valued at $671,163. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,479,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,168,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 774,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 634,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 346,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

